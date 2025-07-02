Nobody spends like the Chinese: as Bangkok’s biggest market feels the drop, can Pattaya stay afloat?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand continues to battle economic headwinds and a shift in travel patterns, even Bangkok’s iconic Chatuchak Weekend Market — one of the largest outdoor markets in the world — is feeling the pinch. Vendors report that Chinese tourist numbers, once their biggest customer base, have dropped sharply in recent months. Sales for many stalls are down by 50%, despite a steady stream of visitors from India, Vietnam, and Europe.







“I’ve been here for years and I’ve never seen it this quiet in terms of real buying,” said Saowalak (alias), who sells handmade goods. “The Chinese used to order 10–20 packs per person, now it’s one or two, or sometimes nothing.” She notes that while foot traffic remains high, most visitors these days come to browse, snack, or take photos — not to shop. “Since the earthquake in April, things have gotten worse,” she added.

Other vendors echo the sentiment. One souvenir shop owner said she used to bring in 100,000 baht a month or more. “Now I’m lucky to make 1,000 baht in a day — and sometimes, I make nothing,” she said. Despite the rise in Indian and Vietnamese tourists, their per-person spending is noticeably lower than the Chinese. High monthly rent (ranging from 6,000 to over 10,000 baht depending on the zone) only adds pressure to struggling stallholders.



Meanwhile, new shops catering to international tastes — like balm, massage oils, and snacks — continue popping up. Mini-marts such as “Thailand 100 Baht Shop” now line several walkways, offering trendy cosmetics and gifts at prices that appeal to foreign visitors. But even with these innovations, entire alleys deeper in the market remain quiet, with shuttered stalls and “For Rent” signs multiplying.

So if Bangkok’s most famous market is feeling the strain, what hope is there for Pattaya?

The seaside resort town is similarly caught in the low-season slump, with far fewer Europeans flying in during the rainy months. Thai officials are trying to plug the gap by promoting domestic travel and welcoming growing regional markets like India — but questions remain whether this trade-off is working.



While Indian and Vietnamese tourists may be arriving in larger numbers, some business owners in Pattaya quietly admit it’s not translating into meaningful sales. “They come, they look, they enjoy. But they don’t spend like the Chinese or long-stay Westerners used to,” one restaurant owner said.

For now, Pattaya — like Chatuchak — is trying to evolve, welcoming new shopfronts, co-pay promotions, and food stalls aimed at different tourist tastes. But with rising operating costs, declining per-capita spending, and intense competition, survival in Thailand’s tourist cities may depend less on how many people come — and more on who’s still buying.













































