24-hour alcohol sales approved for airports, entertainment venues, and hotels

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand has officially relaxed its alcohol sale laws in key tourist zones, a move welcomed by the hospitality and tourism industries as the country looks to make life easier for visitors in major travel hubs like Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

According to a newly published announcement in the Royal Gazette from the Prime Minister's Office, alcohol can now be sold around the clock in three types of locations: passenger service areas inside international airports, entertainment venues that are licensed under the Entertainment Act, and hotels registered under the Hotel Act. The revised regulation, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, came into effect on June 27, 2025.







This change replaces the more restrictive 2015 rules and follows recommendations from the National Alcohol Policy Committee. Officials said the update better aligns alcohol policy with today’s economic and social realities—particularly in support of Thailand’s tourism-driven economy and expanding service sector.

In Pattaya, where nightlife is central to the city's appeal, many see this as a long-overdue update. Bar owners and hotel operators have long argued that international travelers expect 24-hour access in appropriate venues, and that outdated regulations were costing the city valuable revenue. By removing barriers in regulated spaces such as airports, hotels, and entertainment districts, the government hopes to improve the visitor experience without sacrificing oversight.



However, outside these exempted zones, alcohol sales across Thailand remain limited to the original hours of 11:00–14:00 and 17:00–24:00 daily.

The policy shift comes at a time when Thailand is repositioning itself to attract high-value tourism and improve its competitiveness globally. The ability to access basic hospitality services like drinks at hotels or lounges without being caught in a confusing web of time restrictions is seen as a basic step toward modernizing the country’s image among international travelers.

Online reactions to the move were as animated as ever. "Haha… close weed shops and extend alcohol hours… that's the goal of the Thai alcohol lobby!" one commenter joked. Others saw it as a long-expected change: "That 3-hour 'official' closure between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. was ridiculous," one said. "Exactly — I could bet it was already like that the last 5 years. Airport lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues always served alcohol anyway."





Still, not everyone was optimistic. “All weed shops are still open, so why issue a control announcement that changes nothing? Just confusing competition, nothing else,” a skeptical voice added. Another dryly remarked, “Thailand needs alcoholic tourists! LOL.”

Some urged the government to look at the bigger picture. “We agree with easing alcohol laws — but the police need to actually enforce all laws. Otherwise, this is just another loophole.”

Whatever the view, one thing is certain: Pattaya and other tourist cities are adapting to new realities, glass half-full or not.




































