Natural Samae Beach eyed as new Koh Larn tourism-event spot

A plan to redevelop a natural Koh Larn beach into a more tourist-friendly spot is about 60% complete.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome visited Samae Beach March 14, saying work is underway to preserve its natural appeal, yet open it up to tourism-promotion events such as the Pattaya Music Festival.



The two goals – natural reserve and tourist attraction – seem incompatible, but that hasn’t bothered Sonthaya, who likely will run for re-election as mayor by touting his development credentials.

Named for the Thai word for a small, edible sea crab, Samae Beach is a long, wide beach surrounded by forest with no restaurants and restrooms. Pattaya plans to enhance the eco-tourism spot by planting more mangroves conserving the local environment.







Yet, at the same time, the mayor wants to add those missing facilities for tourists with an eye toward hosting major events such as the Pattaya Music Festival there.

Nonetheless, he said the redevelopment design plan is about 60% complete.































