Pattaya courier sees train hit man right before his eyes

A man died after being hit by a train in Pattaya.

Police and paramedics arrived at the Soi Khao Noi crossing in East Pattaya March 13 to find the victim in shorts and a t-shirt lying dead on his stomach. He’d suffered a fatal head wound and broken leg. He carried no identification.

The train and its engineer Wittaya Sawangchuen, 56, were waiting for police at the scene.



Food delivery driver Thanakrit Kunaslipakan, 26, witnessed the accident, saying he was waiting behind the barrier as the train approached. He didn’t see the man on the tracks but heard the train horn blow. Then he saw the body fly through the air.

The remains were sent to Banglamung Hospital for identification.





































