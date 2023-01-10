Naklua Walk & Eat Festival busy as ever in the new year

By Pattaya Mail
Naklua Walk & Eat Festival is still as popular as ever for Thais and foreigners to stroll, shop, eat and take photos.

The Naklua Walk & Eat Festival heads into its final few weeks just as popular as ever.
Even after the new year’s holiday, tourists and locals continued to flock to the stretch between the Naklua Old Market and the Mum Aroi restaurant for a stroll, shop, eat and take photos.

Plenty of food is on offer each weekend from 5-10 p.m. including grilled squid, grilled shrimp, fried fish, grilled fish, grilled fish with curry paste, grilled meatballs and more.



Entertainment is provided on two stages, with Pattaya students performing on the main stage while bands play on the second stage at Government Savings Bank.

With 800 meters of street closed, parking is available at Lan Po Market, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Amorn Nakorn fresh market.
The weekend market runs through Jan. 29.


The eating area on the long bridge at the end of the old market is packed with diners and drinkers enjoying the cool sea breeze.


Tourists from all corners of the world enjoy the traditional Thai market atmosphere and cheap sea food.

Charming girls perform traditional Thai dances on stage throughout the evening.



Food stalls do a thriving business as people love to walk around and buy food to take home or eat as they stroll through the festival road.



The long bridge at the end of the market starts to fill up as the sun sets into the clear blue sea.





