Naklua Walk & Eat Festival busy as ever in the new year

The Naklua Walk & Eat Festival heads into its final few weeks just as popular as ever.

Even after the new year’s holiday, tourists and locals continued to flock to the stretch between the Naklua Old Market and the Mum Aroi restaurant for a stroll, shop, eat and take photos.

Plenty of food is on offer each weekend from 5-10 p.m. including grilled squid, grilled shrimp, fried fish, grilled fish, grilled fish with curry paste, grilled meatballs and more.







Entertainment is provided on two stages, with Pattaya students performing on the main stage while bands play on the second stage at Government Savings Bank.

With 800 meters of street closed, parking is available at Lan Po Market, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Amorn Nakorn fresh market.

The weekend market runs through Jan. 29.

















































