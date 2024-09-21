Music, food, fireworks on Pattaya beach kicks off – runs on two weekends

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Central Pattaya Beachfront near Hard Rock Cafe, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of the “Charming Thailand 5 Regions” festival. Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this creative event highlights the unique cultural identity of Thailand’s five regions. TAT aims to spread the event across all regions throughout September, offering tourists a captivating experience of Thai charm.

The festival features stunning light and sound shows, local delicacies, DIY art activities, photo zones where visitors can capture and share their joyful moments and long line of food stalls. To enhance the festive atmosphere, free concerts by renowned Thai artists are scheduled throughout the event.



In the Eastern region, the festival will take place in Pattaya on two weekends, from September 20-22 and September 27-29, under the theme “Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain @Pattaya”. Held at Central Pattaya Beach from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the event boasts three stages—Colorful Burapha Stage, Chonburi Jazz & Chill Stage, and Pattaya Dance Stage—featuring over 50 popular artists such as Tilly Bird, Singto Numchok, Pop Pongkool, Paper Planes, Lomosonic, Paradox, Bowkylion, Palmy, The Toys, and more. International and local DJs will also perform, adding vibrant energy to the beachside festival.

TAT anticipates over 147,000 attendees, including both Thai and international tourists, with projected tourism revenue of over 800 million baht generated from the event.









































