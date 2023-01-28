‘Visit Thailand Year 2023’ campaign at Matka Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) showcased the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign and the kingdom’s new direction towards meaningful travel with a focus on high value and sustainable tourism, at the Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2023 in Helsinki.

Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe Africa Middle East and Americas, said “TAT will continue to emphasise the development of sustainable tourism in Thailand together with a meaningful travel experience. At the same time, we invite travellers from Finland and the Baltic countries to discover more of wonderful Thai destinations beyond beaches and cities.”







At the Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2023 and the specially-organized Visit Thailand Year 2023 Networking Lunch for tour operator and airline partners, TAT presented Thailand’s direction towards experience-based tourism, more sustainable and more responsible tourism, and to exchange ideas to stimulate travel to Thailand during the summer and winter 2023-2024 periods.

This includes leveraging the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion, and inviting the world’s travellers to enjoy the many new and existing tourism experiences on offer in Thailand.









TAT is adopting the ‘A-B-C-D Fast Forward’ strategy for long-haul markets like the Nordic region:

A – Airline Focus to continue collaboration with leading airlines.

B – Big Cities and Beyond to penetrate new markets in major and secondary cities.

C – Collaboration is Key to work with new partners including tour operators, travel agency and online travel providers.

D – Destination for ALL to promote Thailand as an “All-year round Destination” to meet the demand for visitors regardless of seasons and with all segments including family, medical and wellness in the Middle East or LGBTQ+ in Europe and America.







The TAT is aiming for 25 million international tourists in 2023, and overall tourism revenue of 2.38 trillion baht – representing a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.

As the biggest travel fair in Nordic countries, the MATKA fair this year, from 19-22 January, saw the participation of over 900 companies from 70 countries and more than 50,000 visitors, after a two year pause due to the pandemic. (TAT)







































