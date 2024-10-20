‘Moo Deng’ phenomenon boosts in tourism around Khao Kheow Zoo, Bang Saen and Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
PATTAYA, Thailand – President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Boonanan Pattanasin, reported on October 19 that the viral trend of “Moo Deng” (bouncy pig), the piggy hippo, has drawn a significant number of tourists to Pattaya. This surge coincides with the school holiday season, bringing many family tourists to popular destinations like Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, as well as Pattaya and Bang Saen. The influx of domestic tourists has stimulated the local economy, leading to a notable increase in spending.

During weekdays, tourist spending has risen by 30%, while the recent long holiday saw an 80% increase in tourist numbers. Pattanasin noted that many travelers came specifically to experience the “Moo Dang” trend, which has also benefited nearby attractions, accommodations, and restaurants around Khao Kheow, Bang Saen, and Pattaya.

Family tourists flock to Pattaya and nearby attractions like Khao Kheow Zoo, thanks to the school holidays and the “Moo Deang” craze.



Increased spending by domestic tourists has driven a 30% rise in weekday business, with long weekends seeing even larger crowds in Pattaya and surrounding areas.



President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Boonanan Pattanasin.















