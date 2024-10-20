Pattaya restaurant owners complain to police on aggressive foreign begging gang

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, along with the tourist police, have arrested two foreign nationals involved in aggressive begging, following complaints from local restaurant owners. The suspects were found sleeping in an abandoned building in South Pattaya after allegedly harassing tourists at an Arab restaurant in Soi V.C. late at night. The individuals, who had no identification documents, were identified through CCTV footage as part of the gang reported earlier.



Pattaya Tourist Superintendent, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn emphasized that the foreigners were not acting as a mafia but were seeking money from tourists, often while intoxicated. Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend other members of the gang, promising to prosecute and deport them to ensure public safety and restore peace in the community. The arrested individuals will face charges of illegal immigration and public disturbance before being deported.







































