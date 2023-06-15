Miss Healthy Queen 2023 Pageant celebrates beauty and equality

Pattaya’s Miss Healthy Queen 2023 pageant is set to be an extraordinary event, incorporating activities as part of the annual Pride Month celebrations throughout June. The competition, organized by the Queen’s Health Competition Division, will take place on June 23 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

The pageant’s primary objective is to provide a platform for women who prioritize health and have a strong social conscience to celebrate their beauty. This year, the focus is on empowering the transgender community in Pattaya and advocating for human rights and equality in society. The event has seen continuous development over the years, with advancements in various aspects such as event venues, participants, competition formats, prize money, and sponsors.







Applications for interested candidates are open until June 20 at the Sisters Foundation. The organizers are expecting a diverse group of participants who will compete for the unique crown specially created for this year’s pageant. Generous sponsorship prizes await the winner, offering an excellent opportunity to promote health, freedom, women’s rights, and represent Pattaya’s tourism industry.

In addition to the pageant, the winner of Miss Healthy Queen 2023 will have the honor of participating in the Pride Month 2023 parade on June 24, further promoting inclusivity and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.





















