If you’re a film buff or just love watching great movies, the Pattaya Film Festival 2023 from 15-19 June is for you!

Enjoy watching a wonderful selection of Thai and foreign films indoors and outdoors on the beach.

Entry to all screenings is free, at the three event locations:

– SF Cinema Central Marina Pattaya

– Mahathai Pattaya Convention Center, Father Ray Foundation

– North Pattaya Beach.

More details at Facebook: Pattaya Film Festival. (https://www.facebook.com/pattayafilmfestival)