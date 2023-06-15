Violence erupts amongst Indians at Pattaya’s Walking Street

Two Indian tourists and a group of club employees were involved in violent fisticuffs at the Kaama Club on Pattaya’s Walking Street around 12:30 a.m. on June 14.

Witnesses said that the altercation escalated from verbal exchanges to physical violence. Despite attempts to intervene, the situation intensified, drawing the attention of onlookers.

Bystanders managed to diffuse the conflict before serious harm was inflicted, and the tourists fled the scene. It remains uncertain if any of the parties involved have filed complaints.















