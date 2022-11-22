Pres. Macron awed by Muay Thai; VP Harris goes curry shopping

Thailand successfully organized the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and promoted its soft power, especially Muay Thai boxing as the French president saw it at the Rajadamnern stadium.

Thianchai Pisitwuttinan, chief executive officer of Global Sport Ventures which operates the Rajadamnern stadium, said the stadium was full of fun and happiness when French President Emmanuel Macron was enjoying seeing Muay Thai there. The president was a fan of Muay Thai and inquired about its history, Mr Thianchai said.







It was a great opportunity to internationally promote Muay Thai which was the main soft power of Thailand, said Mr Thianchai. He believed many tourists would follow the French president by visiting the stadium later.

Meanwhile, United States Vice President Kamala Harris paid a surprise visit to the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok before leaving Thailand after attending the APEC summit. She bought tamarind paste, red chili, green curry paste, dried kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and galangal there.







Vendors and locals at the market were very happy with her presence and believed Ms Harris loved Thai food because she bought its ingredients from the local source by herself. (TNA)































