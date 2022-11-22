Bodies of Thai trekkers to be sent home from Nepal

Thai officials will observe the autopsies of two Thai hikers, who died while trekking in Nepal and will arrange for the return of their bodies, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Natapanu Nopakun, deputy ministry spokesman said 12 Thai tourists, two Nepalese guides and porters were travelling through a steep route in extreme weather conditions at the foot of Mesokanto La Pass when the group lost contact with two Thais who were trapped in the freezing cold weather and died on November 17.







The Thai Embassy in Kathmandu was reported about the incident on Nov 18 and informed the families of the dead and contacted the Nepalese police and the insurance company to retrieve the bodies which were airlifted from the location by helicopter and brought to Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

The Thai embassy will send Thai officials to observe the autopsies and will cooperate the agencies concerned to arrange for the return of the bodies of two Thai tourists back to Thailand, he said. (TNA)









































