Meals served free of charge during Pattaya Vegetarian Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst the Pattaya Vegetarian Festival (Oct 14 – Oct 24), the Sawang Boriboon Foundation invites Thais and foreigners to indulge in a delectable array of vegetarian delights served freely during three daily time slots: morning (8-9:30 a.m.), noon (12-1:30 p.m.), and evening (5-6:30 p.m.).







Over 11 days, the Foundation transforms its grounds into a culinary haven, featuring two zones tailored to diverse preferences. The first caters to those adorned in pristine white attire, symbolizing a spiritual connection, while the second warmly welcomes general visitors without specific dress codes.

With the ability to host up to 1,000 individuals per meal, the foundation strategically arranges well-spaced tables in a vast and well-ventilated dining area. Beyond nourishment, the focus extends to enhancing the festival experience with meticulously prepared desserts.







Prasit Thongthitcharoen, Head of the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, emphasizes safety, urging patrons to wear face masks, practice hand hygiene, and adhere to food safety guidelines. The Foundation has reinforced its culinary team, expanding from 30 to 40 chefs and assistants, ensuring an abundance of delectable offerings.













