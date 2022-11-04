Thai youths win seven medals at WorldSkills Competition 2022

WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition is being held from 7 September to 26 November in 26 cities in 15 countries and regions across Europe, North America, and East Asia. Over 1,000 competitors from 58 countries and regions have participated in 62 skill competitions.

Thailand sent 13 participants to compete in 12 skills and won one Silver Medal for the CNC Turning competition and six Medallions for Excellence in (1) Mechatronics, (2) CNC Milling, (3) 3D Digital Game Art, (4) Health and Social Care, (5) Restaurant Service, and (6) Cooking.







The Thai government considers the WorldSkills Competition an important event, where Thailand can showcase the vocational capability and readiness of Thai skilled labor on the global stage, and help them be recognized by both domestic and international investors, as well as opening more opportunities for Thai skilled labor working overseas. (PRD)

































