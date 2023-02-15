Bangkok Rama 9 housing project halted after building collapse

The Huai Khwang district office has ordered the suspension of a housing project in the Rama 9 area for the next 30 days, following a building collapse on Monday (13 Feb).

The incident resulted in injuries to five workers and has prompted the district office to take legal action against the project engineer for alleged negligence.







According to Paitoon Ngammuk, Director of the Huai Khwang District Office, there were only a few foremen and a group of workers at the building site when the incident occurred. An investigation into the cause of the collapse has since been launched by the district office, the Council of Engineers Thailand, and the Engineering Institute of Thailand

Associate Professor Siriwat Chaichana, Vice President of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, said the collapse of the building may have been caused by the scaffolding on the fourth floor, which was unable to support the weight of the cement.







Associate Professor Siriwat also suggested that the workers’ exhaustion after a long day of labor may have contributed to the uneven paving of the cement floor, which ultimately led to the collapse. (NNT)

























