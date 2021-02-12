Less love in air for Pattaya Valentine’s Day

There’s less love in the air this Valentine’s Day in Pattaya, with flower shops reporting business falling 50 percent from last year.

Kanawut Petchakard, owner of Chaba Flowers on Central Road, said Feb. 11 that Thais and expats are ordering rose bouquets, but sales have halved because there are no amorous foreign tourists in town.

The florist said prices for roses are the same as in 2020. Kanawut buys flowers imported from China, Ecuador and Kenya and creates unique floral designs, with bouquets starting at 200 baht.

A popular item this year are blue roses, perhaps mirroring the mood of those still in the city.

Kanawut, in business for 15 years, also sells teddy bears, other fresh flowers and other gifts, but has cut back inventory to reflect this year’s lower demand.

























