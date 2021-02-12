Young boy rescued from burning Pattaya apartment

Firefighters rescued a 5-year-old boy from a burning Pattaya apartment house.







No one was injured in the Feb. 11 blaze at the four-story Somwang Apartment. The fire broke out overnight in a ground-floor area of the building containing gas stoves and cooking equipment.

Two fire engines battled the fire at the front of the building while Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department officers lowered several residents, including the boy, to the ground in a cherry picker at the back of the structure.







Firefighters controlled the fire in about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





















