Less Confusions, Less Hiccups – Pattaya tourists and nightlife businesses pleased with review of alcohol sales restrictions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s order to review laws prohibiting alcohol sales on Buddhist holidays and between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, the move aims to alleviate barriers to economic growth and align with the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year” campaign, set to promote tourism at the end of the year.







Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, expressed support for the government’s intention to reconsider the alcohol sales restrictions. The association’s members, including entertainment venues and beer bars in Pattaya, are optimistic that these changes could positively impact tourism in the city, which is a global tourism hotspot. Most tourists in Pattaya are foreigners who visit to relax and experience the city’s vibrant atmosphere fully.

The current regulations that prohibit alcohol sales during certain hours, including on Buddhist holidays, have caused confusion and directly affected business operations. “In the past, every time a Buddhist holiday approached, operators had to remind each other of the alcohol sales ban, which severely impacted our revenue. If this restriction is lifted, businesses will operate more smoothly, and we can generate more income,” said Hamilton.



Moreover, many international tourists are pleased with the news of a potential policy change, as they find the alcohol sales ban during Buddhist holidays confusing and a hindrance to their travel experience. Some tourists have even questioned why alcohol sales are restricted on certain days when they visit to fully enjoy the local atmosphere.

The Pattaya Nightlife Business Association hopes the government will officially reconsider the regulations soon so that Pattaya can continue to thrive as a top tourist destination and foster local economic growth in a sustainable way.































