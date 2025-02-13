Valentines for Life

By It Is What It Is

At birth

Your first breath, your first cheer,

The doctor’s words “She’s perfect dear,”

Mommy showers her love so kind

Before the world gets in your mind.

A child

A playground crush, a climbing thrill,

You jump and laugh with friends at will.

Love is giggles, clumsy and sweet,

Better friends you’d never meet.

A teen

Your heart’s on fire, your dreams complete

The nights are hot the days a treat

But two months in, he’s not around

A new hot chick, he sure has found







An adult

Time to settle with love profound

A diamond ring and a wedding gown

A toast, a cake, a vow so true

This is what we all should do

An earner

Days go by as fast as plane

Passion shared is now mundane

Early to rise and so to bed

No sunrise kiss, and not sunset

A Parent

Children come and give you joy

You care them lots though they annoy

But they grow and leave and make you sad

But that’s love and life, don’t be mad



A senior

Times have passed and you are old

Lucky marriage if it’s gold

Where both laugh off their aches and pains

Of backs and bones and fleeting brains

A body

And then the day may come when you

Will shed a tear and say adieu

That lasting love for each other

Now with priest and undertaker

The flowers, the love, and all that fuss,

Is now soil to soil and dust to dust.

Happy Valentine’s Day































