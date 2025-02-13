Valentines for Life

At birth
Your first breath, your first cheer,
The doctor’s words “She’s perfect dear,”
Mommy showers her love so kind
Before the world gets in your mind.
A child
A playground crush, a climbing thrill,
You jump and laugh with friends at will.
Love is giggles, clumsy and sweet,
Better friends you’d never meet.
A teen
Your heart’s on fire, your dreams complete
The nights are hot the days a treat
But two months in, he’s not around
A new hot chick, he sure has found
An adult
Time to settle with love profound
A diamond ring and a wedding gown
A toast, a cake, a vow so true
This is what we all should do
An earner
Days go by as fast as plane
Passion shared is now mundane
Early to rise and so to bed
No sunrise kiss, and not sunset
A Parent
Children come and give you joy
You care them lots though they annoy
But they grow and leave and make you sad
But that’s love and life, don’t be mad
A senior
Times have passed and you are old
Lucky marriage if it’s gold
Where both laugh off their aches and pains
Of backs and bones and fleeting brains
A body
And then the day may come when you
Will shed a tear and say adieu
That lasting love for each other
Now with priest and undertaker
The flowers, the love, and all that fuss,
Is now soil to soil and dust to dust.
Happy Valentine’s Day