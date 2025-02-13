Buddhists gather at Wat Sutthawas for peaceful Makha Bucha Ceremony in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wat Sutthawas in Nongprue, East Pattaya, hosted a lively Makha Bucha ceremony, with many Buddhists bringing their families to participate in the annual event. The ceremony was organized by Phra Maha Thawon Thanawaro, the abbot and head monk of Banglamung District, to provide an opportunity for the community to engage in merit-making activities and to instill a sense of responsibility in younger generations to preserve and promote Buddhism.







The atmosphere around the ubosot (ordination hall) was filled with devotion, as local people gathered in large numbers from the evening onwards to participate in the Buddhist rituals. The ceremony included a traditional candlelit procession, where monks and lay Buddhists offered flowers to the Triple Gem (the Buddha, the Dhamma, and the Sangha) and chanted prayers. Participants walked in a clockwise procession around the ubosot (chapel), reflecting on the virtues of the Triple Gem. The three rounds of walking were accompanied by chants to honor the Buddha, the Dhamma, and the Sangha.



Magha Puja Day is a public holiday in Thailand, commemorating the day when the Buddha delivered the core teachings of Buddhism, which include refraining from evil, cultivating good, and purifying the mind. It is also a day when Thai Buddhists participate in various religious activities such as offering alms, listening to Dhamma sermons, and performing the candlelight procession. In 2006, the Thai government also declared Makha Bucha Day as National Gratitude Day, further highlighting its significance.











































