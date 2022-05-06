Latest Thai-Cambodia border immigration rules cause a few hiccups

Although international tourists can now enter Thailand by Cambodian land borders, they must register at least 48 hours in advance on the Thailand Pass portal. They must carry with them their allotted QR code as well as proof of at least two injections against Covid and health insurance worth at least US$10,000 lest they become infected.







Those who are not fully vaccinated must still register in advance via Thailand Pass and will be allowed to enter without hassle provided they bring proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within the previous 72 hour, as well as the US$10,000 insurance requirement and the QR code. Those without the required health test result must be quarantined at their own expense for at least five days.





Aranyaprathet immigration police said that a small number of would-be international entrants did not have the required documents and were refused entry. Entry clearance officer Kittisak Saetang said, “Some tourists were misinformed about the border pass which does not require prior registration. But the border pass is only for visitors whose visit is for three days or less and does not cover travel to provinces which lie beyond the border region.”







As regards tourists travelling by land from Thailand to Cambodia, Pacific Travel Association spokesman Thourn Kheav said the rules were easier. No prior registration or insurance certificate was required for most nationalities as long as they were doubly vaccinated. Both 30 days e-visas and visas on arrival were available at most border posts to allow unrestricted travel to popular venues including Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.





About 50,000 foreigners are believed to have entered Cambodia or Thailand by land since the rules were relaxed on May 1. However, there is no way of subdividing the figures which will include returning residents, border market stallholders and guest workers as well as international tourists. The land borders are busier than expected because international air schedules are not yet back to normal.





























