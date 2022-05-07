Legal amendment to improve anti-drug investigations in process: Thai Justice Minister

A legislative amendment has been proposed to broaden the Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s (ONCB) authority in anti-drug investigations and to expedite the handling of future drug cases.

The ONCB has previously expressed concern about its officials’ ability to assist investigations while lacking the authority to direct them, resulting in the slow progress of many drug cases. Typically, police officers serve as the team’s leaders when investigating a drug case.



According to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the agency is now seeking support from other government agencies to consider a possible amendment to the law governing the handling of narcotics cases that would allow ONCB officials to lead or assist with future investigations.







Minister Somsak stated that the amendment would allow other government units to better utilize the ONCB’s 305 law degree-holding officials, 26 of whom are barristers-at-law, for other tasks and services.

Additionally, the Justice Minister stated that a legal amendment would improve the ONCB’s efficiency, as the agency seeks to seize billions of baht in assets obtained with drug money each year. (NNT)

































