Bangkok making preparations to declare Covid-19 endemic

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is making preparations to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease following the recent drop in daily infections and fatalities.

According to Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, Permanent Secretary for the Public Health Ministry, the Covid-19 situation in Bangkok has improved significantly due to vaccination rollout and measures such as home isolation and outpatient programs. Most Bangkok residents are fully vaccinated, with around 60 percent having at least 1 booster dose. These figures suggested that Bangkok might be ready to shift its strategy to managing Covid-19 as an endemic disease.



Dr. Kiattiphum stated that the Ministry of Public Health is currently working with BMA departments to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions. The shift will prioritize management in high infection risk areas such as pubs, bars, public parks, and public transportation, allowing for a more gradual transition to endemic Covid management.







Before Songkran, authorities expressed concern that the number of infections would exceed 100,000 daily cases after the holidays. The number of cases, however, was lower than expected, with daily fatality cases decreasing in recent days. (NNT)

































