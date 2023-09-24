Laem Chabang Port awards 960,000 baht scholarships to underprivileged students

Pattaya, Thailand – Veerayuth Sawangjaeng, Deputy Director of Laem Chabang Port, took centre stage in a ceremony at the port’s welfare centre, to award financial support for the “Opportunity for Saltwater Children’s Educational Development” project. This initiative, funded as part of the 2023 budget allocation, has been a beacon of hope for disadvantaged youth in the region for seven years.







The Sept 19, event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Santi Siritanyong, Deputy Mayor of Laem Chabang Municipality, and Sirima Kiritayakom, a port executive official, among others. Alongside them were members of the port’s management committee and the grateful young beneficiaries who have received support to pursue their education.







Veerayuth emphasized the project’s significance, underlining its role in social welfare and the enhancement of the community’s quality of life. He said, “The Laem Chabang Port is committed to providing opportunities for underprivileged youth, reducing the financial burden on their families, and fostering a brighter future for the community. This year, 192 deserving students were awarded scholarships, totalling 960,000 baht.”













