King Rama V’s birth anniversary commemorated on Koh Si Chang

Pattaya, Thailand – Governor Thawatchai Srithong of Chonburi presided over the opening ceremony marking the 170th anniversary of the birth of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V) at the revered Phra Chudhadhuj Ratchasthan on Koh Si Chang, Sri Racha, on September 20.

The event attracted a distinguished gathering, including officials from Koh Si Chang District, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, the Chonburi Provincial Administration Council, local leaders, and the general public. Running from September 19 to September 23, this five-day celebration on Koh Si Chang Island featured a diverse range of activities.







The festivities included a grand opening ceremony, captivating light and sound presentations paying homage to King Rama V, traditional cultural performances, and engaging contests, such as a historical costume competition for children and adults. Over 100 stalls provided a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s unique offerings. The “Unseen New Chapters” tourism destination showcased the island’s natural and cultural wonders, inviting exploration.

A poignant highlight was the presentation of fresh pink roses in honor of King Chulalongkorn, a monarch deeply intertwined with Koh Si Chang’s history. The island once served as the residence for three Thai kings, including King Rama IV, King Rama V, and King Rama VI. This commemorative event sought to promote Koh Si Chang as a destination rich in historical and cultural significance, fostering awareness among both local and international tourists.





The celebration was a heartfelt expression of admiration and respect for King Rama V, uniting residents, tourists, and visitors in celebrating his enduring legacy and Koh Si Chang’s storied past. Traditional Thai costumes adorned participants, symbolizing their deep reverence for King Rama V and their commitment to preserving his memory.













