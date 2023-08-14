2 suspects arrested for selling banned substances on Jomtien Beach

Pattaya, Thailand – In a well-coordinated effort led by Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, in collaboration with a team of health officials and a contingent of over 200 police officers, an incident of disturbance was effectively managed at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya during the early hours of August 12.

The disturbance revolved around the unauthorized sale of alcoholic beverages and cannabis-infused products, accompanied by loud music. Investigations led to the identification of two suspects believed to be the instigators of the reported disruptions. The authorities acted swiftly, taking them into custody for further legal action. A large quantity cannabis-infused products and alcoholic beverages were impounded as evidence in the investigation.







During the operation, authorities also engaged with a group of tourists who were enjoying the serene ambiance of Jomtien Beach. They were discreetly informed about minimizing noise disruptions, to ensure minimal inconvenience to other beachgoers.

Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious environment that caters to both the local residents and visiting tourists. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the authorities in effectively managing such incidents with efficiency and promptness.





























