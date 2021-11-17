Koh Larn Island viewpoint ready for tourists

By Pattaya Mail
0
203
Though not officially open, the Tawan Beach viewpoint on Koh Larn Island is already attracting a large number of holiday makers.

Koh Larn Island’s latest attraction is ready for selfie takers.

The Tawan Beach viewpoint, upgraded and expanded with a 19-million-baht budget, hasn’t officially opened, but the viewing area is now accessible as contractors work on landscaping.

The upper and middle sections of the viewpoint area have had the soil reinforced with subterranean grids. The access road also has been paved and concrete planters placed for the growing of trees and flowers.



The 100-meter observation deck is finished offering panoramic views of the sea and island.

Once complete, Pattaya will organize a grand-opening event.

The 100-meter observation deck offers panoramic views of the sea and island.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR