Jomtien Pattaya bridge club seeks new premises

Jomtien Pattaya Bridge Club is looking for suitable accommodation to host its three weekly sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1 pm to 4.30 pm. The club is licensed by the Sports Association of Thailand through the national contract bridge authority.







Club member Barry Kenyon, who is better known as a regular writer for Pattaya Mail, said, “We are currently located in a Jomtien restaurant, but there are two flights of stairs which some members find a problem. So we are looking for a ground floor room in central Pattaya or Jomtien which can accommodate up to 20 people with tables and chairs.”





He added that the club would obviously pay for electricity and other services, but was not in a financial position to pay a high rent for three afternoons a week. “The club is not profit-making and operates on a break-even basis.” The club was founded in 1994.

Anyone who feels they may be able to help the club relocate is welcome to phone Barry on 0817827363 (mornings best) or email [email protected]





























