Koh Larn Island a popular alternative for constrained Pattaya celebrations

With onerous disease-control requirements turning the majority of people off to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier countdown event, many flocked to Koh Larn instead for a lower-key celebration.

Up to 50,000 people were expected to visit the island during the New Year’s weekend, pleasing both ferry and hotel operators on the island.







While boat operators check temperatures and mask use, it’s a far cry from the rules to get into the Bali Hai concert, which required people to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and doctor-signed proof of negative Covid-19 test from the past 72 hours.



As a result, the Countdown saw as little as 8 percent of its seat filled as annoyed tourists simply went somewhere else.



























