Non-stop drinking and extreme heat raise health risks for Pattaya partygoers, officials warn

PATTAYA, Thailand – As temperatures climb across Thailand, the Department of Health has issued a summer health advisory highlighting increased risks of heat-related illnesses and infections—warning that tourists in beach destinations like Pattaya who consume large amounts of alcohol face significantly higher danger during extreme heat.

Health officials said common summer conditions include heat exhaustion, heatstroke, diarrhea, food poisoning, conjunctivitis, sunburn, heat rash, and rabies. Pattaya’s mix of intense sunlight, outdoor activities, nightlife, and alcohol consumption places visitors at particular risk of dehydration and overheating.







Heat exhaustion can cause fatigue, dizziness, heavy sweating, clammy skin, and low blood pressure due to fluid loss. First aid includes moving the person to a shaded, well-ventilated area, loosening tight clothing, wiping the body with room-temperature water, and providing cool drinking water or oral rehydration solution.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency and may involve very high body temperature, flushed or dry skin, seizures, or loss of consciousness. Rapid cooling—such as cold compresses, sponging with cool water, or pouring water over the body—is critical while seeking urgent medical help.



Digestive illnesses also increase during hot weather, particularly among travelers eating improperly stored food. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Authorities recommend consuming freshly cooked meals and using oral rehydration solution if symptoms occur.

Officials warned that animal bites or scratches remain a concern in tourist areas. Wounds should be washed immediately with soap and clean running water, and vaccination is the only effective protection against rabies.





High-risk groups include older adults, young children, people with underlying medical conditions, outdoor workers, and tourists who drink alcohol heavily, as alcohol accelerates dehydration and impairs heat regulation. The Department of Health advises drinking at least six to eight glasses of water daily, limiting alcohol intake, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and choosing freshly prepared food to stay safe during Pattaya’s peak summer heat.



































