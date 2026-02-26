Pattaya signals zero tolerance for public space obstruction after market area operation

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya municipal enforcement officers moved to restore order behind Wat Chai Mongkol Market on February 25, following persistent complaints from residents about public roads and footpaths being obstructed by vendors and private property.

During the operation, officers found tables, chairs, fruit baskets, clothing displays, potted plants, and other items placed on public land, blocking pedestrian movement and narrowing traffic lanes. Officials ordered the immediate removal of the obstructions and issued warnings, emphasizing that public spaces are shared areas that must remain accessible to everyone.







City authorities stated that Pattaya will not tolerate the misuse of public land and that continued violations may result in enforcement action under municipal regulations. The operation forms part of a broader effort to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and restore order in busy commercial zones.

Public reaction to the operation was swift and extensive, highlighting how widespread the problem has become across Pattaya. Residents asked where they could submit photographs and reports of violations, saying they frequently encounter restaurants placing tables and chairs on public roads, vendors occupying sidewalks, and shops extending merchandise into traffic lanes. Some noted that mornings are particularly problematic, with fruit baskets and clothing racks spilling onto the roadway, while others complained that certain markets and sois appear untouched by enforcement.

Several residents reported that illegally parked trailer vendors remain in place all day, forcing vehicles to squeeze past each other, sometimes nearly colliding. Others described situations in which pedestrians are left with no footpath at all, pushing them into traffic. Drivers also voiced frustration over being prevented from parking on public roads by vendors who claim the space for their businesses.

Concerns were raised about locations beyond the market area, including residential sois where plants, goods, and vehicles block narrow entrances, as well as major routes such as Second Road and beach-area sois. Many questioned how long enforcement would last, noting that obstructions often return once officers leave.





Despite skepticism, there was strong public support for the operation, with residents encouraging officials to continue daily inspections and apply the rules equally across all neighborhoods. Some also urged the city to take a longer-term approach by promoting cleaner storefronts, proper waste management, walkable streets, and well-maintained greenery to improve Pattaya’s livability and international image.

City officials acknowledged the feedback and reiterated that enforcement efforts will continue, stressing that order, safety, and fair access to public space are essential as Pattaya seeks to improve quality of life for residents and visitors alike.





































