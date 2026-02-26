Chinese tourist pulled from sea at Pattaya Beach, rushed to hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand — Emergency responders rushed to assist a Chinese female tourist who was pulled from the sea after a near-drowning incident at Pattaya Beach Soi 2 on February 25.

Pattaya municipal officers coordinated traffic and cleared access for an ambulance as rescue personnel administered urgent first aid at the scene. The woman was stabilized before being transported for further medical treatment at Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the woman’s condition or the circumstances leading to the incident. Officials reiterated the importance of swimming safety, particularly during periods of changing sea conditions.



































