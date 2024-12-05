Kindness on a plate – Famous southern curry restaurant serves free meals on Thai Father’s Day

SRIRACHA, Thailand – A well-known southern curry restaurant in Sriracha, about 20 drive from Pattaya City, attracted large crowds as it offered free meals in honor of Father’s Day, coinciding with the commemoration of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday and National Day on December 5. From 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM, over 1,100 portions were served buffet-style, allowing diners to enjoy unlimited authentic Southern Thai cuisine.

The restaurant, led by owner Mr. Praphon, affectionately known as “Ko Beng,” has upheld this tradition for six consecutive years, serving nearly 40 different dishes prepared with the help of his family, community members, and loyal patrons. Guests were welcomed to dine in or take meals home to share with their families, spreading joy and gratitude on this special occasion.

























































