Man climbs rooftops to flee Pattaya arrest warrant, falls and gets caught

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Surveillance footage captured the dramatic arrest of 23-year-old Wathit Phumsritong, wanted for “nighttime theft,” by Banglamung Police on December 5. The operation unfolded at an apartment in Sri Racha, where officers surrounded the building to apprehend the suspect, who had been evading an arrest warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court.

As police attempted to serve the warrant, Wathit opened the door to his second-floor apartment, realized he was cornered, and shoved the officer holding the warrant, yelling, “What are you doing?” before leaping over the balcony. He climbed onto the rooftop of the parking area, attempting to escape, but fell from a 4-meter height. Officers quickly detained him.







According to Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong Sookvisit, Deputy Superintendent of Banglamung Police, Wathit was previously arrested for stealing a motorcycle in the area but had resumed criminal activities. After tracking him to the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, police conducted the raid, which resulted in his capture despite his bold escape attempt.

Wathit denied all charges during questioning and was transferred to Banglamung Police Station for further legal proceedings.















































