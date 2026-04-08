Pattaya Walking Street security guards banned from using violence amid rising tourist assault concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police, local authorities, and entertainment venue operators have jointly held a high-level meeting to strengthen safety measures in Walking Street Pattaya on April 7 following online criticism over alleged security guard violence involving tourists, which has raised concerns about the city’s tourism image.

The meeting was held at The Stone House inside Walking Street and was chaired by Pol. Col. Milin Pianchang, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 2, Sub-division 1, along with senior officers from the Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau Chonburi, Banglamung District officials, and representatives from the local entertainment sector.

Authorities reviewed recent incident statistics between December 2025 and March 2026, noting that most tourist-related cases involved physical assaults, with an increasing trend observed in March.

Police emphasized that security guards must exercise strict emotional control and are prohibited from using violence under any circumstances, including disputes such as payment conflicts. Officials warned that any violent incidents captured on social media would result in immediate investigation and accountability for both individuals and responsible establishments.







The meeting also proposed appointing designated “conflict de-escalation leaders” within venues—trained personnel responsible for calming situations, preventing group escalation, and stopping violent incidents before they spread. A “game-break” concept was also introduced, encouraging immediate intervention when tensions rise, similar to a pause mechanism in sports.

Authorities further suggested structured training on appropriate “Use of Force” principles, to be provided with support from officers trained in airport security operations, focusing on non-violent conflict resolution techniques.



Pol. Lt. Col. Sirivat Katchamat stressed that security guards must act as “incident preventers, not participants,” emphasizing separation of conflicting parties and immediate coordination with police when situations escalate.

Police also confirmed continuous surveillance of high-risk individuals and groups, alongside 24-hour readiness by local police, tourist police, and administrative officers to maintain safety in the area.





































