Joyful birth of rare giant anteater at Khao Kheow Zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha, shared the delightful news of the birth of a baby giant anteater on Sept. 27. This significant event is not only a cause for celebration among the zoo staff but also a noteworthy achievement in the conservation of this rare and protected species native to the Americas.

The proud parents, 9-year-old Carmela and 12-year-old Santiago, are the stars of this story. Zookeepers and veterinarians have been vigilantly monitoring the mother and her offspring, ensuring their well-being. At 23 days old, the baby anteater, whose gender remains unknown, has been officially introduced to the public, albeit from a respectful distance due to the mother’s protective nature.







The young anteater is thriving, displaying excellent health, and has begun to explore and play in the outdoor area, always under the watchful eye of its doting mother. Visitors, especially those enjoying the current school break, have the unique opportunity to witness the adorable baby giant anteater up close in the enchanting “Wildlife Wonderland” section of the zoo.

Giant anteaters, with their distinctive features and toothless mouths, are captivating creatures. Their narrow head, equipped with a tubular snout, serves both as a mouth and nose. Known for their keen sense of smell and insectivorous diet, they play a crucial role in controlling ant and termite populations, consuming up to 30,000 insects daily in the wild.







Despite their remarkable characteristics, giant anteaters face conservation challenges, labeled as a vulnerable species due to habitat loss, hunting, and road-kill incidents. Khao Kheow Zoo is a vital player in safeguarding these unique animals, and each birth, including this new baby giant anteater, is a testament to their commitment to species conservation.

For those enchanted by these rare creatures, a visit to Khao Kheow Zoo is highly recommended. It offers not only a chance to witness the charm of the new baby giant anteater but also an opportunity to learn about the zoo’s essential role in preserving and protecting these extraordinary species.

















