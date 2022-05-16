Jomtien-Pattaya bridge club on the move

The resort’s international bridge club has found new premises at “Meat Stuff” for its twice-weekly sessions on Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

The location is in the deli, restaurant and food distributor located at Soi 8, Thepprasit Road. The premises used to be known as The Blue Olive.







The club was founded in 1994 and is registered to play duplicate bridge in the city. The core members are expats, but the numbers are boosted in normal times by international tourists, some of whom have been regulars for 20 years. Anyone new wishing to play should phone Jeremy Watson on 085 818 2172.





























