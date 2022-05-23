Tide of trash returns to Pattaya-area beaches

The rainy season officially has begun and with it the annual tide of trash that washes up on Pattaya-area beaches.

Both Najomtien and Ban Amphur beaches in Sattahip District were littered with trashed washed ashore by high tides and winds over the weekend.



The seas were turbulent enough that small boats were advised to remain ashore and tourists to not swim.

No tourists wanted to hang out on Najomtien Beach Sunday anyway after it was covered in garbage. The subdistrict sent nine workers to clean up the mess.







The garbage flows from as far as Bangkok where people and businesses continue to dump rubbish into the city’s canals.































