Ex-husband of cyanide killer suspect detained

Police ex-husband of cyanide killer suspect has been detained after the court approved an arrest warrant for him on three charges.

Pol. Lt. Col. Witoon, deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng police station in Ratchaburi has been charged with colluding to commit embezzlement, fraud and document forgery.







The police investigation found that he drove an alleged victim’s car from Udon Thani to Nakhon Pathom. The car was later pawned to get a loan.

He turned himself in to the police at the Muang Nakhon Pathom police station.

He was brought to the police club in Bangkok and is being interrogated by deputy national police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn. (TNA)
















