Jobless Pattaya mother pleads for medical-expense donations

A Pattaya mother appealed for public help to cover medical and education expenses for her children who she cannot support.





Saifon Panprasong, 48, met with reporters at her Tungkom Tanman home Dec. 10. Afflicted with severe psoriasis herself, Saifon said she had to quit her job to care for her 27-year-old daughter who has suffered from kidney disease and hyperparathyroidism for seven years. The woman requires dialysis three times a week.

The mother also appealed for money to cover school expenses for her 11-year-old son, as the family has no income.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by calling 089-543-8004. (PCPR)













