Pattaya, TAT reaffirm commitment to tourism promotion

Pattaya and area tourism officials reaffirmed their commitment to promote tourism throughout a high season like no other.





Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, Tourism Authority of Thailand Eastern Regional Director Wiboon Nimitwanitch, and Pattaya Office Chief Kachondej Apichattrakul appeared at the Dec. 9 news conference with top deputies, Pattaya business leaders, and Chonburi tourism associations to hype the mayor’s “Neo Pattaya” concept, a fancy name for upgrading and modernizing the city’s tourism infrastructure.

“Neo Pattaya is the idea used to move Pattaya City to the digital world with the change of image of this 60-year-old beach city to be garbage-free and with improved landscaping in line with the Eastern Economic Corridor project,” Sonthaya said.







Wiboon said a big part of the push stresses compliance with “new normal” disease-control measures to reassure skittish Thai tourists that Pattaya is safe from the coronavirus.

Kachondej said domestic tourism is not about the large tour groups of the past but independent travelers who drive themselves, generally to destinations close to home. Located only 160 kilometers from Bangkok, Pattaya fits that bill, he said. (PCPR)















