1,000 birds flock to Pattaya pier for fundraiser

More than 1,000 exotic birds will flock to Bali Hai Pier for an all-day show and competition.





Parrots, cockatoos, and other colorful winged creatures and their owners applied for the competition, which will take place at the South Pattaya jetty from 9am to 6pm Dec. 19 for a fundraiser for the Bang Phra Wildlife Domestic Research Station.

Many unique birds are expected while veterinarians and veterinary students will offer knowledge and advice about the birds and bird health.







Funds raised will be used to buy new equipment and supplies for the research station, which cares for wild animals stealthily caught and abandoned. (PCPR)

















