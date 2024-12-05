Jet Ski Scams in Pattaya – What You Need to Know

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, a popular beach destination in Thailand, has long been associated with its vibrant nightlife and exciting water sports. However, one recurring issue that visitors should be aware of is the so-called “jet ski scam.” This scam has affected both local and international tourists, tarnishing the reputation of the city’s otherwise lively tourism scene.

How the Scam Works

Rental Process: Tourists rent jet skis from operators on Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, or nearby areas, often without a detailed inspection of the equipment. Rates may seem reasonable, encouraging tourists to proceed without hesitation.







Damage Claims: After the rental period, operators allege that the Jet Ski has been damaged during use. In many cases, scratches, dents, or other pre-existing issues are cited as “new” damage caused by the renter.

Hefty Fines: Tourists are then presented with exaggerated repair costs, often in the range of 10,000–50,000 THB (or more). Some operators employ aggressive tactics, involving threats or pressure, to make tourists pay immediately.







Factors Enabling the Scam

Lack of Regulation: Although local authorities have addressed the issue repeatedly, a lack of consistent regulation allows such practices to persist.

Tourist Vulnerability: Many tourists are unfamiliar with local laws or hesitant to involve the police, opting to pay to avoid conflict or delay.

Preventive Measures

To avoid falling victim to the Jet Ski scam, follow these steps:

Inspect Thoroughly: Before renting a jet ski, take photos or videos of the equipment to document its condition. Highlight any visible damage to the operator and ensure they acknowledge it.







Use Reputable Operators: Choose rental services with established reputations or those recommended by hotels and travel agencies.

Ask for Written Agreements: Insist on a clear contract specifying rental terms and liability for damages.

Be Aware of Legal Rights: Know that tourists can report such incidents to the Tourist Police by dialing 1155.









What Authorities Are Doing

Pattaya’s local government and the Tourist Police have made efforts to address the problem by conducting inspections and warning tourists. However, enforcement remains inconsistent. Visitors are encouraged to remain cautious and report any fraudulent activities.

Jet skiing in Pattaya can be an exhilarating experience, but it’s essential to stay vigilant to ensure your trip is memorable for all the right reasons.









































