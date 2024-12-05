Pattaya hot and partly cloudy, windy at beaches, cool at night

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that upper Thailand continues to experience cool weather in the mornings, with mountaintop temperatures dropping to as low as 10°C. Meanwhile, parts of the southern region face heavy rainfall in certain areas.

The moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with a low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca, moving toward Sumatra, is causing heavy rain in the southernmost provinces. Residents are advised to beware of flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers, particularly in mountainous areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones.







In the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are creating waves around 2 meters high, with even higher waves in stormy areas. Small boats should avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

In upper Thailand, weak high-pressure systems continue to bring cool mornings and fog, particularly in the North and Northeast. Mountain peaks remain cold, with temperatures ranging from 10–16°C, and upland areas slightly warmer at 12–17°C. Residents are advised to stay warm and be cautious of dry weather, which could lead to fire hazards, as well as poor visibility in foggy areas.

Air Quality: Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand are rising due to weakened winds, ranging from moderate to high.





















































