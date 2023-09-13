Exploring the revamped Klong Thom Pattaya Dreamer Market

Pattaya, Thailand – Nestled on the northern edge of the vibrant city of Pattaya, adjacent to the popular Mini Siam miniature park on Sukhumvit Road, lies the Klong Thom Pattaya Dreamer Market. This bustling market has recently undergone a significant transformation, drawing in a diverse crowd of tourists, both Thai and foreign, often accompanied by their families, all eager to indulge in a culinary adventure.







One of the standout features of the market’s revitalization is the introduction of new seating arrangements in the central area between the two rows of stalls. This innovative setup provides patrons with a comfortable dining experience as they savor an array of renowned Thai dishes, all offered at reasonable prices. As a result, the Pattaya Dreamer Market has swiftly emerged as a hotspot for street food enthusiasts in the city.







Beyond its delectable food offerings, the market boasts additional zones, including a fashion area and a second-hand goods section. Furthermore, photography enthusiasts will find a dedicated space to capture memorable moments. The Pattaya Dreamer Market is open from Monday to Thursday, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. In the early morning hours of Friday-Sunday, the bazaar transforms into a vibrant plant and flower market, further enhancing Pattaya’s appeal as a tourist destination.

















