Insightful talk on PEMF Therapy at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the Pattaya City Expats Club hosted an engaging and informative session featuring Michael Cunich, who shared his personal experiences and extensive knowledge on Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy. Michael’s talk impressed the audience as he delved into the mechanisms, applications, and benefits of PEMF therapy, particularly in pain management and recovery from various health issues.

Michael began by introducing PEMF therapy, explaining how it utilizes electromagnetic fields to enhance cellular function and promote healing. He emphasized that all living beings are exposed to Earth’s magnetic field, which is essential for cellular processes. PEMF therapy aims to mimic these natural fields to stimulate healing and improve overall health.







Throughout the presentation, Michael shared several testimonials highlighting the effectiveness of PEMF therapy. One notable story was from Ron, who experienced immediate relief from chronic knee pain after using the PEMF machine for just two hours. Ron described the therapy as a “game changer” for his health and well-being1.

Michael also shared his personal history of chronic pain and health issues stemming from a farming background and past accidents. His introduction to PEMF therapy occurred during a business trip to Thailand, where he experienced significant relief from arthritis pain in his neck after using the machine.

The presentation covered the mechanism of PEMF therapy, explaining how it generates electromagnetic fields that influence cellular function. The therapy enhances blood circulation, reduces inflammation, and promotes detoxification. It has been shown to increase the body’s natural healing processes by improving cellular communication and function.

Michael highlighted the versatility of PEMF therapy in treating various conditions, including chronic pain, arthritis, sports injuries, and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. He referenced various studies, including those conducted by NASA, which demonstrated that PEMF therapy can significantly increase stem cell production and enhance healing.

While PEMF therapy is generally safe, Michael advised certain precautions, especially for pregnant women and individuals with pacemakers. He emphasized the importance of proper usage and monitoring, particularly for those with existing health conditions.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where Michael addressed various questions from the audience, further emphasizing the potential benefits and applications of PEMF therapy. Michael invited those wishing to contact him about PEMF, can email him at [email protected].

Following Michael’s presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on future speakers. This was followed by the Open Forum, where audience members can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To view a video of Michael’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3VuVRoIeS4.



























