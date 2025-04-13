Pattaya Songkran kicks off with water fun on Beach Road, traffic jams, and festivities until midnight through April 19

PATTAYA, Thailand – Both Thai locals and international tourists began to join in the festive water-splashing fun as the Pattaya Songkran celebration officially kicked off. People gathered in the streets, especially along Beach Road from Soi 7 to Soi 9, eagerly participating in the lively water activities. The area was filled with excited crowds, creating a vibrant and wet atmosphere that marks the start of Thailand’s traditional New Year festivities in Pattaya.







Despite the sweltering heat and heavy traffic jams caused by the influx of visitors, the excitement remained high. Vehicles struggled to move through the congested streets, but the joy of Songkran continued to fill the air, as people enjoyed refreshing water fights.

The fun will last well into the evening, with celebrations continuing until midnight each day. The festivities are set to build up to the grand Wan Lai day on April 19, when the final and biggest water celebrations will take place across Pattaya.



























