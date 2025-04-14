Pattaya bans PVC pipe water blasters this Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have officially banned the use of PVC pipes and other high-pressure water-spraying devices during this year’s Songkran Festival to ensure public safety and promote responsible water use. The ban, announced by city officials in early April, comes amid growing concerns over injuries, water waste, and disruptions caused by modified water weapons during the Thai New Year celebrations.

Songkran, traditionally a time for family reunions and respectful water blessings, has in recent years evolved into a massive nationwide water fight, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Pattaya. While the festivities bring joy and boost local tourism, they’ve also raised safety concerns due to the use of high-powered devices like PVC-pipe water cannons that can cause serious injuries.







According to Pattaya City Hall, the new regulation prohibits the sale, distribution, and use of any homemade or modified water-spraying devices made from PVC pipes or other similar materials. Only standard water guns and gentle water-splashing tools will be permitted in designated celebration zones.

Local police and volunteers will be stationed throughout Pattaya’s popular Songkran areas—including Beach Road, Walking Street, and Central Pattaya—to monitor compliance and ensure the celebrations remain fun, safe, and family-friendly.



The move has received mixed reactions from the public. Some festival-goers welcome the initiative as a way to reduce chaos and injury, while others say it might dampen the excitement that makes Pattaya’s Songkran famous.

Despite the ban, Pattaya’s Songkran 2025 is expected to draw huge crowds, with cultural events, water play zones, concerts, and parades scheduled throughout mid-April.



























